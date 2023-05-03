Letters to editor

For the first time, BBC Northern Ireland has found the money and resources to provide in-depth live coverage of the entire 26.2 mile Belfast Marathon held on Sunday past, with 14 different camera positions, a flying drone and five commentators for an event with around 4,500 participants.

This is in stark contrast to last May, when they were unable to provide even an edited highlights programme to mark the centennial parade of Northern Ireland, the largest cultural, arts and music event held here for many years with over 25,000 taking part and watched by over 100,000. The failure to provide live or edited coverage caused great offence and was heavily criticised at the time. The corporation then in a further widely seen snub to the unionist, Protestant and loyalist community failed to provide live coverage of the annual Twelfth of July parades for the first time last year, in a failure of its duty as a state broadcaster, that was so profoundly felt by those unable to attend the parades because of infirmity and the continuing pandemic.

I welcome the comments by Mr Paul McClean, BBC Northern Ireland executive editor for music, arts and events who said the corporation was delighted to be getting out and about again this spring and summer. I take this means that BBC Northern Ireland will be reversing its decision not to provide live coverage of the Twelfth, but thanks to having these newly found extra resources at its disposal will also be providing live and edited coverage of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Relief of Londonderry parade and coverage of the annual Last Saturday parades held throughout Northern Ireland by the Royal Black Institution.