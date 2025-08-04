Letter: Ideologies are signs of satanic workings in the minds of part of our society

The theme of this year’s Belfast Pride was ‘Not going back’

The recent debate about the health minister’s decision to allocate £806,000 to gender identity services, with no lower age limit, and the later FOI disclosure that children as young as five years old have been referred to the clinic is but another example of the ludicrous society we now live in.

Children are no longer allowed to be children. Parents, and perhaps GPs, appear to have been sucked into the foolishness of believing that a child of five years old can ‘feel’ they are in the wrong body.

Or are they afraid to kick against the current ideological trends, almost totally being propounded by the LGBT+ lobby groups - the same people who ‘broke the news’ of the financial support.

Letter to the editor

The ideologies propagated in recent years, that a same-sex couple can actually ‘marry’ or that a male or a female can ‘change their sex’ by a simple decision and expect everyone to accept the implications of that, are signs of satanic workings in the minds of part of our society.

Think of this - if the whole of society was in ‘same sex’ relationships, humanity would die out in a generation or two.

Rest assured, the structure of the family is under attack as never before.

Last weekend’s parade through Belfast is evidence enough that the Eternal God, Who is the Creator of all, is hated by those who parade their choices (I’m choosing my words carefully) in public.

The family is under attack as never before. God created the family and devilish forces are at work to destroy it. Will they succeed? No!

If there is anything to be thankful for in the midst of all this lunacy it is that many people now resist this shameful dismantling of family life.

The promoters of these ideologies are a very small percentage of our population, for which we are thankful, but they get the ear of politicians and local assembly members, and, of course, there are parties who will give them a platform simply because it may gain them a few votes in the next elections.

One can only hope this clinic will be closed rather than promoted and the advice, and expert opinions, of specialists in child care and psychology will be listened to e.g. the Cass Report.

How dare our children and young people be exploited by those who would seek to destroy their bodies, by ‘chemical warfare’ no less.

When will we have politicians with morals, and moral courage, to dismiss these destructive forces who defy the God Who created them?