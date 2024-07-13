Letter: If Alex Easton and the DUP did a pre-election deal then it was a very shoddy one

Letters to editor

A letter from Reg Empey:

A shoddy DUP-Easton deal?

I was shocked to see Alex Easton appoint a DUP member to take his place at Stormont for North Down.

In his campaign to become MP, Mr Easton made a big play that he was 'an independent ' unionist.

By appointing somebody who clearly is not independent and a member of the party that negotiated the failed 'Donaldson deal' the impression will be left that the people of North Down were misled.

The question now arises, was there a deal between Mr Easton and the DUP all along that in return for DUP staying out of the contest they would get Mr Easton's assembly seat?

If so, it would be a very shoddy deal indeed.