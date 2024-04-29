Letter: If America was attacked, would Biden hesitate returning fire because of an impending election?
After US president Joe Biden’s bungled exit from Afghanistan, he is now cowering in the face of Iran’s direct attack upon Israel, all because Joe “Bungling” Biden fears losing the votes of most Muslim-Americans.
It must be asked: if America was directly attacked by Canada, Mexico, or Cuba, would Biden hesitate returning fire to defend America because most Christian-Canadian-Americans, or most Christian-Hispanic-Americans, might not vote for “Bungling” Biden in an impending US election?
Howard Hutchins, Melbourne, Australia