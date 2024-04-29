Letter: If America was attacked, would Biden hesitate returning fire because of an impending election?

After US president Joe Biden’s bungled exit from Afghanistan , he is now cowering in the face of Iran’s direct attack upon Israel , all because Joe “Bungling” Biden fears losing the votes of most Muslim-Americans.

It must be asked: if America was directly attacked by Canada, Mexico, or Cuba, would Biden hesitate returning fire to defend America because most Christian-Canadian-Americans, or most Christian-Hispanic-Americans, might not vote for “Bungling” Biden in an impending US election?