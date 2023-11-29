Letter: If government offer matches DUP's seven tests, then it will not need a good salesperson

Letters to editor

Peter Robinson says that the government must offer “something substantial” so that it can be “sold” to the unionist electorate (Robinson: New Year deadline for deal, News Letter, November 21).

Will the DUP be the salesperson? If whatever it is meets the much fabled seven tests then it would require no selling to us at all.

A good salesperson may try and sell you something you don’t want, don’t need, or falls far short of what you were promised initially.

However, we have been sold much in the past and everything has turned out to be a very, very poor purchase, it’s unlikely we’ll fall for the same “sell” again, however hard that may be.

I see the “best of both worlds” and “windows of opportunity” have been dusted off and repackaged too in time for the big sell.

It seems like another sale is coming in time for Christmas but if it doesn’t do exactly what it says on the tin then sales will be very poor, and the consumers will withdraw their custom from the sellers, permanently.