Letter: If it was not for soldiers like Private Eva Martin, Northern Ireland would not be as safe as it is now

Private Eva Martin was murdered by the IRA in 1974, the first UDR Greenfinch to be killed

As the world continues to turn, history often becomes a distant memory, overshadowed by the hustle and bustle of the present.

Yet, there are moments, individuals, whose stories demand to be remembered, whose sacrifices must be honoured for generations to come. One such individual is Private Eva Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday evening, May 1 2024, I had the immense honour to attend a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the murder of Eva Martin, organised by the Ancre Somme Association at Brownlow House – this memorial service served as a poignant reminder of the life, service, and ultimate sacrifice made by Private Eva Martin.

Letters to editor

Eva died following an IRA mortar attack at Clogher Deanery in Co Tyrone on May 2 1974, and was the first Ulster Defence Regiment female soldier (Greenfinch) to die during Operation Banner. Three other Greenfinches would later be added to the roll of honour in making the ultimate sacrifice during service in Northern Ireland, these were, LCpl Jean Leggett, Private Margaret Hearst and Cpl Heather Kerrigan.

This 50th anniversary reminds us of the sacrifice made by all members of the armed forces and innocent victims, in which terrorism was not selective – whether they were women with families, children caught up in bomb blasts, or innocent men simply going about their work.

I am incredibly grateful to Private Eva Martin, for the ultimate price and sacrifice that she paid in the line of her duties, and thankful for her service in making Northern Ireland a safer place to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total 1,441 military personnel died during Op Banner from August 1969-July 2007. Operation Banner was, and continues to be, the longest continuous deployment of armed forces personnel in British military history, during which over 250,000 military personnel served. Had it not been for the dedication, sacrifice and bravery of so many, in the protection of the whole society of Northern Ireland, we would not have the safe, secure and peaceful Northern Ireland we enjoy today.

Lest we forget.