Boris Johnson (left) is less trustworthy than his successor in 10 Downing Street Rishi Sunak. But even if unionism accepts the latter's Windsor Framework, the 1998 Belfast Agreement remains breached

There is no doubt that Rishi Sunak is a more trustworthy character than Boris Johnson and in many respects has achieved a better outcome from the Windsor Framework than many might have thought possible.

The problem however remains that a new protocol that works better than the old protocol still means that a protocol exists because there is a refusal to recognise Northern Ireland’s actual border and our place in the UK is not fully restored. Even if unionism decides that this is the best it can do and accepts this deal the Good Friday Agreement remains breached and the principle of consent has not been honoured. We are told the reason for this is that Northern Ireland has special circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unionists might therefore be entitled to ask if Northern Ireland’s position within the UK can’t be fully recognised while there remains a majority in favour of UK membership would the same logic apply should 51% vote in favour of Irish unity. Can we reassure ourselves that full Irish unity couldn’t take place because of NI’s special circumstances or do these special circumstances only apply to unionist majorities?

Letters to editor

The biggest achievement of the Good Friday Agreement above all else was surely agreeing the circumstances in which we would all agree to if not necessarily like change. I think the two governments and those parties who believe in Irish unity are unwise to tamper with that aspect of the agreement as it may well have worked in their favour in future years. Regardless of what unionism decides on the framework there is little doubt that as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement the unionist half of that agreement remains breached.