US vice president Kamala Harris met with president Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at the White House recently, where she talked about 'fundamental principles'

Recently when US vice-president Harris welcomed president Zelensky of Ukraine she held up "sovereignty and territorial integrity" as "fundamental principles".

If more of our own politicians thought like that they might not have allowed Boris Johnson to turn part of our country, Northern Ireland, into a condominium, with sovereignty shared between London and Brussels, left subject to an ever expanding body of EU law from which the rest of the UK has escaped, and set upon a path likely to lead to its incorporation into the Irish Republic.

And there would not now be the prospect of a retrospective "democratic consent" vote in the Northern Ireland Assembly which will cynically set aside a central requirement of the Good Friday Agreement that any controversial measure such as this can only pass with cross-community support.

Moreover, it is being questioned whether the current Windsor Framework arrangements are even compatible with wider international law, precisely because they threaten the territorial integrity of the UK, and the indifference of the UK government is being contrasted with their concern for Ukraine.

Why has all this come about? Because the Great Charlatan was desperate to get his "Canada style" trade deal with the EU, which in reality is worth very little to the UK economy.