The British government is guilty of riding roughshod over unionists.

They have ignored unionist feelings on the Irish language act, watered down the legacy proposals, dancing to republican/nationalist tune not to mention the Northern Ireland Protocol.

So much for the bill to override the worse effects of the treacherous act imposed on unionists.

I do not think that the iniquitous protocol and its betrayal matters a lot to Rishi Sunak as he would have had little thought of Northern Ireland before he was prime minister.

Unionists are up against it as even our so-called fellow British friends are thinking more about themselves giving succour to the power grabbing EU, Eire and the interfering Yanks by making Northern Ireland expendable for the sake of trade deals.

Unionists should not hold out much hope that what will be agreed by the EU and the UK will go anywhere near restoring Northern Ireland's full place within the UK internal market and being an equal part of the UK.

The EU can keep their single market!

Northern Ireland is not for sale at any price.

If they do not want a border between Northern Ireland and Eire there certainly should be none between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

If unionists lose this fight the EU and Eire will have achieved by threat what the IRA could not achieve through 30 years of murder and mayhem.

