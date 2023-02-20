Rishi Sunak leads a Conservative and Unionist Party which had a manifesto which promised "our laws would be made in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and interpreted by judges across the United Kingdom, not in Luxembourg". Photo: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Pre referendum, the David Cameron government argued against rule taker status pointing to the democratic deficit.

Vote Leave including official Vote Leave NI leaflets argued against the supremacy of EU law for the same reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative and Unionist Party manifesto promised "our laws would be made in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and interpreted by judges across the United Kingdom, not in Luxembourg".

Letters to editor

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Lord Trimble said that “laws governing 60% of economic activity in Northern Ireland will no longer be made at Westminster or by the devolved Assembly, but by an outside law-making body, the EU, and those laws will be subject to interpretation by a non-UK Court”.

Is the prime minister now arguing that rule taker status is a positive thing for Northern Ireland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If so then why is he not arguing for the same to be applied to the rest of the UK?

Recently on GB News during a discussion on the protocol the former Australian Foreign Minister, Alexander Downer, stated “In Australia it would be a breach of our national sovereignty to allow a foreign court to have jurisdiction over or own courts”.

Again recently the Irish Supreme Court ruled the EU-Canada trade deal is unconstitutional because it transfers state sovereignty to an external institutions.​