Letter: If there ever was a time to remember the consequences of a nuclear war, now is that time.

Christopher Nolan’s staggering film about J Robert Oppenheimer, the man known as “the father of the atomic bomb” is indeed worth watching, but a real-life war between two nuclear powers Russia and Nato in Ukraine continues to escalate. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) that ended the war in Ireland through negotiations. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Peace & Neutrality Alliance (PANA), inspired by the GFA, has advocated a negotiations in a conflict that could escalate into a nuclear war that would destroy the entire world. In May 2023, PANA commissioned a poll showing 87% of people in Ireland also supported a ceasefire to facilitate negotiations in the Ukraine war. If there ever was a time to remember the consequences of a nuclear war, now is that time.