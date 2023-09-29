Letter: ​If unionists go back into Stormont they will hand over victory in the propaganda war

Letters to editor

Having read Arnold Carton's letter (Let the DUP stay out of Assembly and the rest go in, September 26), could I make the following points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, despite driving a coach and horses through the 'consent principle', according to tate UUP leader David Trimble, the protocol is touted as necessary to save the Good Friday Agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For unionists to go back into Stormont now would give the anti-British coalition of the European Union, its local province, the Irish Republic, and their local poodles of Alliance, Sinn Fein and the SDLP, total victory in the propaganda war, as they would be able to claim that the Protocol has indeed saved the GFA.

Secondly, Mr Carton seems to be suggesting that now that unionists are in a minority, Stormont should be reverting to 'majority rule'.

The late Sinn Fein deputy first minister Martin McGuinness was fond of stating that, 'there can be no going back to majority rule'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the case when Sinn Fein held the country to ransom over an Irish Language Act.

Are things different because unionists are refusing to work the system when their constitutional future is under threat?

Thirdly, Mr Carton raises the spectre of a border poll.

If the UK jettisons Northern Ireland, it would probably be more likely that the Republic would be like Jordan and the occupied West Bank, and wash their hands of this place and keep us in some sort of constitutional limbo.