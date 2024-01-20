A union rally outside Belfast City Hall, on Thursday amid strikes over pay across Northern Ireland. There was scant coverage of the harm from the strikes. And the private sectors cannot compete with the public sick pay, pensions and holiday entitlements

Much has been said about the popular support that has been garnered by the striking public sector workers this week.

The BBC coverage on Thursday certainly gave it plenty of publicity, and it seemed, as the News Letter editor Ben Lowry pointed out on Radio Ulster Talkback, scant mention has been made of the harm that the strike will have had on the lives of those affected; parents losing working time in order to care for children not at school, hospital appointments missed, the danger presented by ungritted roads etc etc.

Much has also been discussed about pay parity within the public sector, but not between public and private sectors, which cannot compete with the public sick pay, pensions and holiday entitlements. However there seems to have been no mention of the fact that in order to have pay parity with Great Britain in public sector pay, we need to factor the relative costs of those public services to the exchequer. If the unions really want to discuss pay parity, they also can not shy away from bloated cost base of the NI public sector. So ... union leaders, first please read and implement the Bengoa report on NHS reform and remove dual-schooling, and, if you dare, also lobby your politicians to lead the debate.

The politicians have run a mile from this, as we know, because the parish pump doesn’t let them take that courageous stance; rather, politicians of all stripes seem happy to show themselves to be collectively spineless, which is why the BBC can’t find a single MLA who doesn’t support the strike.

The unions have controlled the narrative on the strike and been very disciplined in their messaging. We need an opposition from the right (or wherever) that puts pay and our public sector wage bill in context of the full NI economy. If you want parity, then first level the playing field and take out the disparate per capita cost.