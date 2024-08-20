Letter: If working-class children were educated properly, many more would go to Oxford and Cambridge
We hear a great deal, probably too much, about Sir Keir Starmer's working-class credentials.
Yet he shows little understanding of and even less sympathy for the English working-class.
Moreover he went to Reigate GS from 1974-1981 at a time when Harold Wilson had already destroyed working-class grammar schools.
From an educational point of view, Sir Keir Starmer has had a privileged background.
Instead of sneering at the English working-class we ought to educate it properly, even by restoring the grammar schools.
If we did that many more working-class children would go to Oxford and Cambridge, as in the 1950s and 1960s.
My own alma mater became independent in 1976, the very time Sir Keir Starmer was being educated at Reigate GS.
What a wonderful record these schools have.
There is no reason to destroy them other than class hatred.
Gerald Morgan, leader and treasurer of English Parliamentary Party, Dublin 4