Letter: If you are not prepared to use force to protect civilisation, then you must be prepared to accept barbarism

Letters to editor

Israel is conducting an all out war in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, whilst doing so very much to protect Gazan civilians, and Israeli hostages.

It is a fight back against an attack on innocent Israeli men, women, and children by ineffably, heinous barbaric Islamic terrorism.

Those who condemn that fight back, and condemn the ‘leader of The Free World,’ the United States of America’s so strong support for tiny democratic, Western-society Israel, which is one of the very few Middle East countries where gay, lesbian, trans, and other queer people are safe from imprisonment, torture, and/or, beheading (especially, in Palestine), best heed the following:

“If you are not prepared to use force to protect civilisation, then you must be prepared to accept barbarism,” are the sage words of great African-American, Korean War veteran, philosopher, and economist, Dr Thomas Sowell.