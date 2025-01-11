Letter: If you look closely at the factors around integrated education in Bangor, it is clear that Paul Givan made the right decision in turning down such status for two schools

Parents of pupils at Bangor Academy voted for the school to adopt integrated status

A letter from about the integrated school refusal in Bangor:

Analysed properly, there can be no serious doubt that in refusing integrated status to two Bangor schools, Paul Givan acted properly. To the question of whether the schools were likely to educate reasonable numbers of Catholic children, the only answer could be no. They have historic enrolments of around 3% and no plausible route to reaching “reasonable numbers.” Despite much of the rhetoric from those who wished to see the schools transformed the legal analysis ends there.

I can see the merits of integrated schools in mixed areas, but I have serious reservations about the transformation of controlled schools in areas of small numbers of Catholic children. All the more so when many, if not most, Catholic children currently go to Catholic schools.

It is worth reflecting of the 72 integrated schools that presently exist, only one was previously a maintained (Catholic) school. The schools that have transformed have overwhelmingly been schools that educate primarily Protestant children.

Transformation has significant implications for every aspect of the life of a school.

The Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education make no secret of this. Their statement of principles include, “Each integrated school aspires to the following: (a) an annual intake of at least 40% pupils from a perceived Catholic background and at least 40% pupils from a perceived Protestant background; (b) a board of governors comprising at least 40% members from a perceived Catholic background and 40% from a perceived Protestant background; and (c) the active recruitment of teachers whose cultural or traditional background reflects that of existing or potential pupils.”

Bangor Academy’s admissions policy would therefore have to change in an effort to achieve a reasonable balance. Many integrated schools reserve between 20% of the places available for pupils from ‘other’ traditions and remaining places are then divided between Catholic and Protestant applicants equally.

The implications for this are clear. An oversubscribed school, such as Bangor Academy, situated in an area with a low Catholic population, will have to give preference to any children with a Catholic religious affiliation and they will essentially be guaranteed admission to the school.

Meanwhile, Protestant and other children would have to compete for the remaining oversubscribed places.

In addition, Governors from a Catholic background could be massively overrepresented at a school when compared to the numbers of Catholic pupils who attend.

In order to attract more Catholic children, schools are required to take actions which would make the school more appealing to that community

It is clear from radio interviews that the two principals in Bangor have been somewhat cautious in spelling this out before transformation occurs for fear of scaring the horses, though in due course surely this must involve changes such as learning Irish and the introduction of Gaelic games.

All perfectly legitimate in a school which is genuinely integrated, but is this appropriate in a school with fewer than 10% of Catholic children?

Bangor Academy noted in their case for change they would introduce ‘anti-bias’ training for the school. This seemingly innocuous title hides a darker picture. The material provided by the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education, which quotes among others the controversial Stonewall charity, is little short of the most extreme ‘woke’ agenda imaginable and would be deeply offensive to many unsuspecting parents.

One final reflection. Only in North Down could Protestants being educated with others who are mostly from a Protestant background, but do not chose to designate as Protestants, be regarded as integrated education.