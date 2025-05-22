Letter: Important figures who left these shores like William Ferguson Massey deserve to be honoured

Born in Limavady, County Londonderry, William Ferguson Massey rose to become one of New Zealand’s most influential leaders, affectionately known as ‘Farmer Bill’ for his steadfast connection to rural life and working communities

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the death of William Ferguson Massey – prime minister of New Zealand from 1912 until his passing in 1925 – a statesman whose legacy was fittingly remembered on both sides of the world.

Born in Limavady, County Londonderry, Massey rose to become one of New Zealand’s most influential leaders, affectionately known as ‘Farmer Bill’ for his steadfast connection to rural life and working communities.

As a son of Ulster, his life and career continue to resonate in both Northern Ireland and New Zealand.

Letters to the editor

To commemorate this important centenary, a series of events were held from Ballance House near Glenavy – the birthplace of another New Zealand premier, John Ballance – to Queen’s University Belfast, and finally to Parliament Buildings at Stormont.

At Queen’s, a new portrait of Massey was unveiled and will now hang permanently in the university’s Great Hall – a fitting tribute, as Massey was awarded an honorary Doctorate by Queen’s in 1923 during a return visit to his native province.

The final act of remembrance took place at Stormont, where members of the Massey family, the deputy high commissioner of New Zealand, and elected representatives gathered to honour his memory.

It was especially significant that Massey was commemorated in three parliaments – in the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington by Andrew Bayly MP; in the House of Commons at Westminster by Gregory Campbell CBE MP; and in the Northern Ireland Assembly by Alan Robinson MLA, with the speaker, Edwin Poots MLA.

That such a broad cross-section of political and diplomatic representatives came together – alongside members of the Massey family – speaks volumes to the enduring relevance of Massey’s legacy and the deep historic ties between New Zealand and Northern Ireland.

It is right that we continue to honour figures like Massey who, though they left these shores, carried the values and work ethic of Ulster with them and helped shape the course of nations far beyond our own.