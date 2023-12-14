Letters to editor

Sandra Chapman (“Christmas may be old but it's beautiful and worth the effort”, News Letter, December 2) made fine points about the loveliness of festive traditions.

The late Henry Moore was Canon of Saint John's Church of Ireland in Ballinderry for many years. He was a scholarly and thoughtful man, who always sought to see where the physical and metaphysical met. He pointed to the classic church liturgical year, where many cross connections exist in various festivals and remembrances.

The Easter rebirth comes at a time of seasonal hope, fertility and growth, as nature sheds winter and prepares for summer. The modern harvest thanksgiving service is a relatively new phenomenon in the Church, but giving thanks for daily bread runs through many ancient spiritual traditions. All Souls Day supplanted the older pagan Halloween (Samhain) tradition, and Remembrance Day celebrates the lives of those who have died in the service of the nation. Christmas almost coincides with the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere, so that the theme of light conquering darkness seems to be mirrored in the spiritual and cosmic spheres.

Sandra Chapman is surely right to celebrate the food and festive decorations on offer in our relatively affluent time. Our culture's technical sophistication also offers the opportunity to delve into the spiritual message at the heart of Christmas: hope.

'Hope Explored' is a series of three short presentations by Rev Rico Tice. The DVD costs around £10 but the short talks in the first presentation can be viewed for free online. It might be a fascinating free broadcast for loyal order or church groups to consider taking a look at, or anyone else who wants a break from excess calories and the social dimension of Christmas festivities.