Many parents have voted overwhelmingly for their schools to transform to integrated status

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ours is still a very divided society with many people living in separate areas and going to segregated schools.

Many parents have voted overwhelmingly for their schools to transform to integrated status but their wishes have been thwarted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department of Education has a duty to encourage and facilitate integrated education.

Letters to editor

The oversubscription of post-primary integrated schools should be addressed by encouraging and facilitating transformation, but the minister for education has refused applications for transformation.

There are increasing numbers of newcomers in our society, often doing work that local people are unwilling to do. They must find it strange that local children cannot be educated together.

More and more people would choose to be classified as ‘other’, rather than Catholic or Protestant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know of many parents and children who would like to apply to an integrated school, but hesitate because they know their school of choice would be over-subscribed.

Transformation is a gradual process and once a school is allowed to have integrated status, the enrolments will be more diverse.