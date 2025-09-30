Letter: In backing abortion and same-sex marriage in national polls, Heather Humphreys has shown she is not a true Presbyterian
Your article concerning Irish presidential candidate Heather Humphreys and her nominal Presbyterian and Orange links (Irish presidential race: Scrutiny on Orange heritage of Heather Humphreys makes Orangemen in Irish Republic 'feel their identity is incompatible with Irish citizenship', September 16) is appropriate and needy.
The lady may attend a Presbyterian church in County Monaghan yet as a member of a Fine Gael government in the Republic she supported liberal Marxism on at least two occasions.
I assisted some who voted NO in referendum on the abolition of the eighth amendment on abortion in 2018 by canvassing to preserve life in that vote.
The lady concerned appeared to have no moral issue with supporting abortion then nor at the time of the vote on same-sex marriage in 2015 when she supported this also.
Real Protestants who love the Word of God cannot forget either of these vital matters.
On both occasions Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael refused to stand for Christian moral values and has therefore forfeited the right to describe herself as a Presbyterian, never mind as someone concerned about the genocide of abortion on this island.
I would encourage Christians in the Republic of Ireland to email their presidential candidates to enquire if they will stand for the LIFE of the Unborn. Mrs Humphreys needs such a challenge for sure. Psalm 2 v 1-4.
Raymond Stewart, Reformation Ireland