Demonstrations have taken place across the country over proposed changes to existing abortion laws

I believe it was the ancient Greek Spartans who inspected their new-born children for physical traits deemed undesirable by their fathers and Spartan society and effectively killed any so found.

I believe it was the native American Indians who effectively killed their weak and elderly folk deemed a drain on their nomadic society by likewise leaving them for dead.

Therefore, given the government's moves regarding abortion for any reason right up to full term and assisted suicide, it is the opposite to describe ours as a 'progressive society'.

Letters to editor

The only thing progressive is that we no longer call them infanticide and senilicide, nor do the deeds on mountains and in the wilderness.

Future generations will look back upon our age as barbarian and savage.