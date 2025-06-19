Letter: In light of proposed law changes on abortion and assisted dying, our generation will be remembered as barbarian

A letter from Rev John Coates:
Demonstrations have taken place across the country over proposed changes to existing abortion lawsplaceholder image
Demonstrations have taken place across the country over proposed changes to existing abortion laws
By Letters
Published 20th Jun 2025, 00:00 BST

I believe it was the ancient Greek Spartans who inspected their new-born children for physical traits deemed undesirable by their fathers and Spartan society and effectively killed any so found.

Most Popular

I believe it was the native American Indians who effectively killed their weak and elderly folk deemed a drain on their nomadic society by likewise leaving them for dead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Therefore, given the government's moves regarding abortion for any reason right up to full term and assisted suicide, it is the opposite to describe ours as a 'progressive society'.

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

The only thing progressive is that we no longer call them infanticide and senilicide, nor do the deeds on mountains and in the wilderness.

Future generations will look back upon our age as barbarian and savage.

Rev John Coates, Newtownabbey

Related topics:Newtownabbey
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice