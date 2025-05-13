Letter: ​In shared governance, the same rules must apply to everyone – regardless of political affiliation

A letter from Victor Warrington:
A statue of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was unveiled in the Twinbrrook area of west Belfast last week. ​It transpired that the statue was erected without planning permission from Belfast City Council
Published 14th May 2025, 00:00 BST

There has been much discussion in the recent week regarding the erected monument to republican hunger striker Bobby Sands, with Belfast City Council confirming that no planning permission was sought for its construction.

What makes this situation even more troubling is the attendance of our so-called "first minister for all" at the unveiling, despite its unapproved status.

This disregard for proper procedures undermines trust in public representatives and sets a concerning precedent.

Letter to the editor

As someone born and raised in South Fermanagh, I am very familiar with other examples of unauthorised monuments erected on public land – some of which are located in my own area of Erne East.

Unfortunately, these have been ignored by the relevant authorities over the years and, as a local resident, I hold little hope that this latest case will be treated any differently

It is hard not to see a double standard at play.

We constantly hear complaints about the flying of our national flag, deemed ‘intimidating’ to some - while tricolours and Palestinian flags are displayed widely without challenge.

If fairness and mutual respect are truly to be the foundation of shared governance, then the same rules must apply to everyone – regardless of political affiliation.

Victor Warrington, UUP councillor, Erne East

