In the darkest days of the last century, Jewish prisoners in Nazi camps were sometimes forced into the role of kapos.

They were compelled to pass on information, to enforce the will of their oppressors, and in doing so, became part of a system that destroyed their own people.

Nobody forgets that they, too, were victims but their cooperation left scars of betrayal.

Letter to the editor

Today in Stormont, unionists face a bitter echo of that dilemma. To function in government, they must sit beside Sinn Féin – a party that does not renounce, but celebrates, a campaign of murder and terror against all communities in NI.

Unionists are asked to normalise those who once sought to erase them. Some, voluntarily or under pressure, now share power with those who justified the deaths of our neighbours, our police, our soldiers, and detonated thousands of bombs across towns and villages in Northern Ireland.

Let us be clear, this is not reconciliation. It is a collaboration under duress. Just as the kapos were trapped in a system designed by their enemies, so unionists are trapped in a political structure where cooperation means legitimising those who still glorify violence.

That is not justice. That is not peace. That is surrender dressed up as partnership.

The dilemma is not confined to Stormont alone. The same pattern of coercion runs through the EU Protocol and the Windsor Framework, both of which impose a border in the Irish Sea and divides Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

Here, again, unionists are told that participation, even survival, depends on accepting terms written by others and contrary to their democratic will.

The parallel is clear. Kapos were prisoners, victims themselves, but they were drawn into collaboration with those seeking their destruction.

A deep moral paradox arose under compulsion - they helped sustain the very system that oppressed them.

So too in Northern Ireland’s devolved institutions.

The Good Friday Agreement requires unionists to share power with Sinn Féin, a party rooted in and still openly commemorating the Provisional IRA’s campaign of violence – a campaign directed largely at the unionist community and the state itself.

By participating in joint government, unionists continue to face a structural dilemma.

Legitimisation of former adversaries - granting Sinn Féin equal status normalises a movement that continues to glorify terror.

Psychological coercion by participation in government is conditional upon partnership with those who endorsed acts of violence against unionists.

Perception of betrayal – many within unionism view such cooperation as collaboration with the political heirs of those who inflicted grave harm.

The analogy with the kapos is not to equate the holocaust with Northern Ireland, but to underline a timeless truth.

In systems built on coercion, victims are forced to legitimise those aligned with their oppression.

Unionists did not design this structure, it was imposed upon them. Yet, they are told that to govern, they must validate those who still honour the bomb and the bullet.

That is not democracy. That is not reconciliation.

It is a collaboration under duress, a trap disguised as power-sharing under a guise of making Northern Ireland work.

It is not a partnership that makes NI work. It is surrender, and surrender can never be the foundation of a just peace which should encompass justice and fairness. It should also acknowledge the difference between terrorist perpetrators and their innocent victims.