Letter: In the Alliance Party, our glass is half full about the future, not half empty

Letters to editor

Ben Lowry paints a bleak and depressing picture for political unionism and the Windsor Framework on Saturday (‘It has been a winding and complex route to defeat for unionists over the Irish Sea border at the hands of other MPs,’ March 25, see link below) but fails to mention the opportunities that this agreement presents

The Alliance Party voted for the new framework because we saw the huge economic benefits for Northern Ireland’s businesses in having dual market access to both the EU single market and the UK market. This is despite the fact that we have a few reservations about the operation of the Stormont Brake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Irish GDP is relatively modest compared to many of our immediate neighbours and therefore we often need a competitive edge to succeed in complex markets, home and abroad. But now we have a unique selling point, all thanks to the Windsor Framework.

The questions we should be asking ourselves is what does this mean for job creation, for inward investment, for infrastructure renewal, the green economy and for skills development? For once, and for everyone’s benefit, lets talk up the economy. Our glass is half full, not half empty.

Brian Pope, Alliance Party Councillor, Armagh City, Banbridge, Craigavon Borough Council