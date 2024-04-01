Letter: Inclusiveness goes to the extremes as Easter crosses are replaced with ticks
A letter from David Fleming:
On Easter Saturday I went shopping in Iceland to buy hot cross buns, but was put off purchasing them, with inclusiveness going to extremes.
The crosses have been replaced with ticks! Will the Wokists replace the Cross of St George with a tick next as the country becomes more certifiable under the Mental Health Act?
There is nothing to surprise anymore as we move from a box ticking culture to a bun ticking one!
David Fleming, Norfolk