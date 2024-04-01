Letter: Inclusiveness goes to the extremes as Easter crosses are replaced with ticks

Letters to editor

On Easter Saturday I went shopping in Iceland to buy hot cross buns, but was put off purchasing them, with inclusiveness going to extremes.

The crosses have been replaced with ticks! Will the Wokists replace the Cross of St George with a tick next as the country becomes more certifiable under the Mental Health Act?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is nothing to surprise anymore as we move from a box ticking culture to a bun ticking one!