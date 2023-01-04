Letter: Inept unionist leaders have failed us for years
A letter by Harry Patterson:
Clive Maxwell’s letter of Tuesday certainly cuts straight to the heart of unionism’s difficulties (‘My new year wish is that unionism will throw off its poor rags,’ January 3, see link below).
I couldn’t disagree with a single point he makes, quite the contrary.
I also suggest his views are shared by the huge majority of unionists/loyalists in Ulster.
Politics has failed us for years due largely to the inept leadership of both main unionist parties.
Clive is right – if we are to save ourselves and the Union it will be led from the ground up.
Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield, Co Tyrone
Letter January 3: My New Year wish is that unionism will throw off its poor rags and new leaders will emerge
