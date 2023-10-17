Letter: Innocent people will suffer but this is a war Israel has to fight

Israeli soldiers gather in a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, yesterday. Israel's response to the Hamas terrorist attacks 'should be measured and directed at chosen targets, but that is not always possible in the heat of war', writes Clive Maxwell

As the world recoils in horror at the barbarous attack on Israel and unites in condemnation of this unspeakable evil, it is impossible to plumb the depths of the darkness of the minds that conceived and perpetrated this act of depravity.

It is depressing that the same dark forces that stoked the ovens at Auschwitz are still there and raising their ugly heads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can only shake your head in disbelief at the wickedness of men’s hearts.

Once again the world is being urged to rally against fascism, but it’s a different world. It is a world no longer sensitive to the truth, has no real sense of right and wrong and struggles to tell the difference.

There is no objective truth so the public has been coached by the media to believe the lie. Truth is in the eye of the beholder and what you make it. This leads to confusion.

Israel is now at war and wars aren’t pretty, the innocent will suffer as well as the guilty, but it’s a war Israel has to fight. They’re damned if they do, and damned if they don’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they don’t hit back with considerable force they will be perceived as weak and it will embolden their enemies to carry out further acts of terrorism.

If they do hit back their every action will be put under intense scrutiny by a media not remotely impartial, and less than sympathetic.

Last century the world looked on as six million Jews were murdered, and Jews learned the hard way that if they were going to survive they had to shift for themselves.

This was an unprovoked attack against its citizens and unarmed civilians. Missiles have been raining down on Israel from Gaza for years and Israel has exercised admirable restraint. Their tolerance and restraint have been pushed to the limit and have now run out. They have nothing more to give only their sons and daughters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their response should be measured and directed at chosen targets, but that is not always possible in the heat of war.

Mistakes will be made, and they know that the media now largely on their side, and a fickle public, will melt away and change sides.

Anti-semitism comes in many different forms. Many will deny it but it all comes down to that. In some it expresses itself in raw hatred, in others it’s fuelled by ignorance.

Before this war is over Israel will find out who its real friends are, and they won’t have many. This could change the whole world order and we in Ulster won’t be exempt.

We’ll all have to choose and we need wisdom to get it right. It’s not a time for knee jerk reactions.