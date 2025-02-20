Letter: IRA killers paid the ultimate price for their evil deeds in so-called active service

The aftermath of the ambush of an IRA unit at Clonoe in 1992, showing the IRA's truck with a machine gun mounted on it (Pacemaker)

The recent ruling by a judge, who said there was unjustified force used against four men with murder in their hearts and armed to the teeth at Clonoe, is mind boggling.

Given the chance, they would have killed the soldiers who were waiting to confront them. They had already tried to murder people in the police station!

When you think of the indiscriminate way the IRA murdered the innocent, whose families never had an inquiry into their deaths, it is galling to say the least. Caught in so-called active service, they paid the ultimate price of their evil deeds. Either the law needs changing or some judges need to be assessed as to their capability to be a judge or coroner. It is as if republicans are rubbing people’s noses in their evil deeds, aided by the law and it stinks to high heaven.

Letter to the editor

The fact that unionists sit with republicans who fail to condemn the actions of PIRA is enough to turn your stomach. When it comes to inquiries, it seems that republicans have the upper hand with their clever lawyers, and they are able to use the law to their advantage to defend the indefensible.

If we think the last government was bad, I fear we ain't seen nothing yet as the Labour government take charge of legacy. They even make it possible for terrorists to claim compensation. Decent people are going to see our security forces who protected us prosecuted and the terrorists living lives untouched by the law.

They have also undone any deterrent to stop illegal immigration. One thing is for sure, law-abiding people are becoming disillusioned with illegal actions being treated as equal to innocent victims and terrorists being protected by the law at the expense of our brave security forces.