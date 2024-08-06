Letter: Ireland, north and south, is momentarily united – in abhorrence and disdain
A letter from Michael Deasy:
The Irish tricolour and Britain's Union Jack – rarely seen flown by the same mob; a mob burning out small businesses run by immigrants who employ people and contribute to the community.
They are members of ‘fight club’ – all they want or crave is a fight.
You can never predict what happens in politics.
Ireland, north and south, is momentarily united – in abhorrence and disdain for these keyboard warriors and flag of convenience bearers.
Michael Deasy, Bandon, Co Cork