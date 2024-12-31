Letter: Ireland's policy stance diminishes claims of no antisemitism

Irish premier Simon Harris doesn’t see the need to align Ireland with its European counterparts on the working definition of antisemitism

The Republic of Ireland is the only country in the European Union not to have adopted the non legally binding International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

At a time when all other EU countries acknowledge growing antisemitism, perhaps it is a case of self-acclaimed Irish government moral superiority and exceptionalism that Irish premier Simon Harris doesn’t see the need to align Ireland with its European counterparts.

The Irish government’s policy of non-adoption of the definition certainly diminishes Simon Harris’s and Irish president’s Michael D Higgins claim that there is no antisemitism in the Republic of Ireland in response to Israeli government criticism.

In the absence of an Irish working definition of antisemitism, how can both gentlemen make such a claim?