Letter: Irish Guards on parade were not able to be photographed in front of Union flags
As well reported in this newspaper, the Irish Guards' celebration of the regiment's 125th anniversary was a delight to behold in Bangor and Carrickfergus.
A glorious spectacle of colour made all the more vibrant by the great weather.
It is a sad outcome of our unionist politicians' constant yielding to nationalist pressures that, due to our flags legislation, the parading troops could only be photographed against a background of Carrickfergus Castle without the Union Flag or the Order of St Patrick flying from the keep. More shameful stripping of our heritage.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry