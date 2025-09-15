Letter: Irish Guards on parade were not able to be photographed in front of Union flags

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

As well reported in this newspaper, the Irish Guards' celebration of the regiment's 125th anniversary was a delight to behold in Bangor and Carrickfergus.

A glorious spectacle of colour made all the more vibrant by the great weather.

It is a sad outcome of our unionist politicians' constant yielding to nationalist pressures that, due to our flags legislation, the parading troops could only be photographed against a background of Carrickfergus Castle without the Union Flag or the Order of St Patrick flying from the keep. More shameful stripping of our heritage.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

