Letter: Irish Guards on parade were not able to be photographed in front of Union flags

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

As well reported in this newspaper, the Irish Guards' celebration of the regiment's 125th anniversary was a delight to behold in Bangor and Carrickfergus .

It is a sad outcome of our unionist politicians' constant yielding to nationalist pressures that, due to our flags legislation, the parading troops could only be photographed against a background of Carrickfergus Castle without the Union Flag or the Order of St Patrick flying from the keep. More shameful stripping of our heritage.