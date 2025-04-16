Belfast's Grand Central Station is to get new Irish language signs - at an estimated cost of £145,000 - just months after it opened

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When unionists returned to the Stormont Executive, one of the arguments put forward was that we needed to make a broader range of people comfortable in Northern Ireland in order to secure the Union.

This school of thought has long roots and we might link it to the old notion of killing home rule with kindness from the 1800s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This strategy can never work, however, in the midst of a constitutional crisis. The problem with this strategy is that unionism is so wounded by the Irish Sea border that its leaders have no political capital to invest in showing generosity around the kind of issues that might help content non-unionists with an Irish identity.

Letter to the editor

We see this around issues to do with the Irish language and Casement Park.

Unionists need to be seen to block things because their own grassroots are so demoralised, but does this really fit with their wider strategy of making NI work?

Irish is likely to be a feature of NI simply because it seems to be culturally important to such a large proportion of NI’s present population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things like Irish language signs may make Northern Ireland seem like a foreign country for some unionists but it is actually a distraction from our real problem.

It is the Windsor Framework actually making Northern Ireland a foreign country that is unionism’s real problem.

It is the presence of foreign law in Northern Ireland not a foreign language that is the real threat to British identity.

I worry that unionism’s presence in the executive is providing legitimacy and permanency to an arrangement that can take us nowhere but Irish unification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would happily compromise on the Irish language in Northern Ireland if in exchange NI’s position was restored within the UK and our second-class citizenship removed.

I don’t see what incentive the two governments have to address these issues when we have already complied with their desire to see us operate the Stormont institutions.