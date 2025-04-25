Letter: Irish leaders issue warm words for the Muslim minority on the island, but no such warmth for Protestants in Ireland

Prayers in Bradford to mark Eid-al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan. The king, Rangers and Irish leaders put out messages to recognise the date. In Ireland, the new Muslim community to Ireland is celebrated, while Protestants have been made to feel ashamed. Picture taken on Monday March 31

A letter from Brian John Spencer:

We have recently passed the season of Ramadan.

This year was truly unprecedented. Everyone from King Charles to Rangers Football Club issued Ramadan and Eid greetings to the Muslim community of the UK (Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long Ramadan). I was watching CBeebies with my four year old son and they had a special Eid broadcast.

As a practicing Christian from Northern Ireland born in 1987, this was a novel experience. As a student of history and world politics it is curious – given that every Muslim country outlaws any public display or sharing of the Christian message. In Turkey – the most liberal of Muslim countries – it is effectively illegal to build churches and 185 Protestant ministers have been deported or banned from the country in recent years simply for sharing their faith. Turkey has not one Christian politician.

Letters to editor

Here in Ireland both the President of Ireland Michael Higgins and the Taoiseach Micheal Martin released a statement to wish the Muslim community of Ireland a happy Ramadan and Eid.

Now. That was far more than a novel experience. That was utterly jarring. For decades we, of the Protestant and unionist tradition, in Northern Ireland have been utterly vilified and berated for expressing our culture and tradition.

We on this island are a tiny minority, and we are getting smaller. The Taoiseach or President of Ireland are not in the habit of issuing statements of warm wishes on the 12th of July or any other holiday.

But if the Muslim community of Ireland is heartily acknowledged and celebrated, why not the Protestant community of Ireland?

At every turn the Protestant community must speak in hushed tones about our history, holidays and customs; and we must at every event work strenuously so as not to contain and not offend – lest we be called triumphalist.

I for one find this new situation unacceptable. I have been told by the media and the nationalist community to be ashamed of my history and tradition. Yet this brand new religious community in Ireland gets celebrated across the board.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins could not even attend an ecumenical service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland. I was offended at the time, but given recent events I am utterly disgusted at his turning his back on us, a small minority.

Every week the nationalist commentators lay it on thick – Kevin Meagher and Cormac Moore regularly tell us in their writings and over the air waves how bad our history and culture is.

Constant demoralisation and discouragement for one. Celebration and praise for the other. This disparity in treatment can’t go on.

The Protestant and unionist community must pause and take stock at this moment. We have clearly crossed a threshold and arrived at a new normal. Like it or not, Muslim holidays will now be part and parcel of life in the UK and Ireland.

Presently the Muslim population in Ireland stands at well over 100,000. In 1991 the population was under 2,000. The population has doubled every decade.

As things stand the Muslim population will be bigger than the historic Protestant community in the Republic of Ireland in the next 20-30 years.

To me this is unacceptable. Dublin is making me and others on this island, proudly Irish and Northern Irish, a further minority.

As I said, time to take stock and deeply reflect on the future.