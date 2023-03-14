News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
30 minutes ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
1 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
3 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Letter: Irish nationals residing in Northern Ireland can trade freely with their nation but British nationals have to navigate a border with the rest of their nation

A letter from John Hoey:

By Letters
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:48 GMT- 1 min read
Letters to editor
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

British face a border, the Irish do not

In 1998 both British and Irish governments in the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement affirmed “the right to equal opportunity in all social and economic activity” and acknowledged that “it would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland save with the consent of a majority of its people”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twenty five years later, Irish nationals residing in Northern Ireland can trade freely with their nation but British nationals have to navigate a border with the rest of their nation.

Hence in Northern Ireland all people are equal – but some people are more equal than others.

Most Popular

John Hoey, Co Antrim

Northern IrelandBelfast