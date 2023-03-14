Letters to editor

British face a border, the Irish do not

In 1998 both British and Irish governments in the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement affirmed “the right to equal opportunity in all social and economic activity” and acknowledged that “it would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland save with the consent of a majority of its people”.

Twenty five years later, Irish nationals residing in Northern Ireland can trade freely with their nation but British nationals have to navigate a border with the rest of their nation.

Hence in Northern Ireland all people are equal – but some people are more equal than others.