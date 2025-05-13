The 58-mile (85km) A5 road project between Londonderry and Aughnacloy was first announced back in 2007, but has been beset by a number of delays

Is A5 the best road project

to throw money at?

The argument over the building of the A5, I believe, has turned political.

Letters to editor

It always is a tragedy when people lose their lives on the roads, but is this always down to the road itself?

I realise that there are dangerous roads right across our country that have to be treated with extra care. I have sympathy with those who have lost their loved ones on the roads.

I would like to know from the authorities how many of the accidents on the A5 were down to speeding or unnecessary risks taken by drivers.

Are many of the problems not down to drivers who need to be educated to the dangers? And do proper deterrents not need to be introduced?

I do not doubt that improvements could be introduced along the A5, but to spend billions on the road and damage the environment is a bit extreme.

It seems to me, as one looking in from the outside, that most of those wanting the new road and protesting are from a nationalist or republican background.

I also notice that the Republic has donated a few million. It would seem that this is part of the agenda to have an all-Ireland economy.

When I travel into Belfast by the M2, and try to get onto the Westlink at York Street, it can be an absolute nightmare.

Would some of the money that is available for the A5 not be better used to improve the situation at this bottleneck?