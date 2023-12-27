Letter: Israel does not have an apartheid system, despite what LGBT activist says

Letters to editor

The BBC is embroiled in a row over the Eurovision 2024 entry Olly Alexander an LGBT activist, after calls to drop the entrant when he signed a letter calling Israel an "apartheid regime".

This is a sweeping statement, so let's look at some immutable factual information!

In the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, Arabs are allowed membership in a country which is the only westernised democracy in the Middle East.

Jews are denied this in surrounding countries, an embodiment of division, not permitted their religion, unlike Muslims in Israel who have the freedom to participate.

There are no public beheadings in Tel Aviv nor ‘gays’ thrown off the tops of buildings also unlike Jeddah! Women are suppressed in some of these nations surrounding Israel with no freedom of speech nor free elections.

Many showbusiness people lack powers of evaluation and rationale.

Finally Ollie Alexander should be mindful that Israel is a safe haven for LGBT, a stark contrast to its neighbours which are hostile to them, but this is lost on the BBC with its idiosyncrasies, notwithstanding its reporting of its news coverage with an anti-Israeli bias in the region, a beacon of light in the Western World.