Israeli soldiers yesterday patrolling Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, which was overran by Hamas terrorists on October 7, killing or capturing a quarter of its community. The terrorist attack will be remembered as Israel's 9/11, writes Nigel Mooney

I, like many others across our nation, was shocked and appalled by the horrific and barbarous attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel on October 7, and hearing how so many innocent people were butchered and murdered that morning at the young people's event and at people's own homes, from babies being beheaded to whole families wiped out, and Holocaust survivors caught up in such savagery.

It will really be remembered as Israel's 9/11.

I'm dismayed that so many hostages were taken back to Gaza but it paints in my mind - as is happening, with a drip feed of just four hostages to date being released - it was a cynical ploy by Hamas to extract concessions from the Israeli government so that the Israeli army's planned incursion to take Hamas on and defeat them, might be delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, I think when the time is right and the circumstances are favourable, ordinary Palestinians have been allowed to relocate and sufficient medical supplies along with food etc get in to ease the situation on the ground, the Israeli army should move across to do what any country would do, and that is defend itself against a foreign aggressor whose aim is, I believe, to destroy the nation of Israel.

Since Israel was founded in 1948 they have been accused of stealing Palestinian land but, going back to Bible times, as a Christian I believe Israel is God's chosen people and the land of Canaan was given to them as a place to live, so I don't think Israel will be defeated; they will triumph and I for one will support them at this time and always.