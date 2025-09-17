Letter: Israeli actions could cause world public opinion to demand a de-recognition of the Israeli state

Letters to editor

A letter from Dennis Golden:

Did the Israeli government let the October 2023 Hamas atrocity happen to provide an excuse for an invasion and destruction of Gaza and its inhabitants?

Are world governments letting subsequent Israeli atrocities in Gaza, the West Bank and elsewhere escalate and accumulate to a point when world public opinion demands a de-recognition and decommissioning of the Israeli state? When will that point be reached?

Lest anyone think that these suggested possibilities are ‘anti-Semitic’, they should first be aware that Arab Palestinians, and Arabs in general, are ethnically and linguistically Semitic. Indeed, they may be more Semitic than present day Jews, in Israel and elsewhere, whose ancestors lived far from Palestine for most of the past two thousand years, during which time they must have interbred, to a greater or lesser extent, with Gentiles (non Jews) and adopted or developed non-Semitic languages.

Many present day Jews, in Israel and elsewhere, may not be Semitic at all, ethnically or linguistically, and some or many may not even be religiously Jewish if judged by their actions and aspirations in contravention of some of the primary commands of the Jewish religion that:-

‘Thou shalt not covet’ Palestine, Canaan or anywhere else.

‘Thou shalt not kill’ to obtain what you covet.

‘Thou shalt not steal’ what you covet.