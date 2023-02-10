Letter: It is a good time to adopt 'O' Neill's March as a rousing tune for the Northern Ireland football team
A letter from Anthony Smyth:
By Letters
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Now that Michael O'Neill is back as Northern Ireland's football team manager, I think it is an opportune time to adopt 'O'Neill's March' as our international football anthem.
It is a great rousing tune, guaranteed to give any team a goal start.
It would make a great anthem which both sides of the community can embrace.
The O'Neill dynasty's family crest is the Red Hand (of Ulster).
Anthony Smyth, Donaghadee