Letter: It is a good time to adopt 'O' Neill's March as a rousing tune for the Northern Ireland football team

A letter from Anthony Smyth:

By Letters
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Letters to editor

Now that Michael O'Neill is back as Northern Ireland's football team manager, I think it is an opportune time to adopt 'O'Neill's March' as our international football anthem.

It is a great rousing tune, guaranteed to give any team a goal start.

It would make a great anthem which both sides of the community can embrace.

The O'Neill dynasty's family crest is the Red Hand (of Ulster).

Anthony Smyth, Donaghadee

