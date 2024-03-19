Letter: It is good that every unionist will be able to vote for an anti Irish Sea border candidate

Letters to editor

The TUV commitment, alongside Reform UK, to provide every unionist in Northern Ireland with the opportunity to vote for an anti Protocol, anti Irish Sea border candidate is very much to be welcomed.

Nor should any u-Unionist allow themselves to fall for the usual DUP rhetoric that in so doing TUV are somehow dividing unionism.

Let us be very clear – those who have made their bed with IRA\SF, who have joined the ranks of the Alliance Party and Irish nationalism, in implementing that which partitions the United Kingdom and re-orientates Northern Ireland into an all Ireland economy are not unionists.

You cannot claim to be a unionist and yet at the same time be a collaborator in that which is ultimately designed to destroy the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

All those who choose to stand in the upcoming general election under the flag of parties who have accepted and daily implement the Irish Sea border via the Stormont executive – be they supposed Donaldson deal sceptics or otherwise – have nailed their colours to the mast as protocol implementers.

To vote for such candidates is to betray the unionist cause.