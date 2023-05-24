News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Letter: It is misleading to compare the vote of all unionist parties to that of one nationalist party

A letter from Mary Russell:
By Letters
Published 24th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Reply to Tom Carew (‘Unionist bloc bigger than republicans,’ May 22, scroll down for link). Tom proceeds to count every unionist party vote and vote share and then compares it to the vote share of one party on the nationalist voting block. This is misleading. Not counting Alliance, independents, PBP, or the Green Party and only including those actually elected. The vote share and percentages are as follows.

Unionist bloc vote share

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DUP 173,033 23.3%

UUP 81,282 10.9%

Most Popular

TUV 29,202 3.9%

PUP 2,103 0.4%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Total 285,620 38.5%

Nationalist bloc vote share

Sinn Féin 230,793 30.9%

SDLP 64,996 8.7%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Total 295,789 39.6%

In the writer's own words I also ask: ''So are those in media who now highlight the latest SF result in isolation, not really distorting the broader picture?''. If you are counting all unionist vote share v one nationalist party vote share, then you too are distorting the picture.

Mary Russell, Dundalk, Co Louth

Letter: The unionist voting bloc is bigger than the provisional republican one

Related topics:DUPGreen PartyUUP