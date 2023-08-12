News you can trust since 1737
Letter: It is sensible to restrict free public transport to people who are of retirement age

A letter from John Mulholland:
By Letters
Published 12th Aug 2023, 01:46 BST- 1 min read
The latest money saving idea being tossed around, of making those eligible for free travel to be people of retiring age, seems sensible. Many people are still working in well-paid jobs between 60 and 66 or receiving large pensions. I do think that passes should be used before 9.00 am or after 4.00pm Monday to Friday so as not to take seats from paying customers at peak times.

This amounts to running trains while funding the majority of passengers during the day. It is understandable that the government wants to save money amid such huge expenditure.

But then you have the secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris saying that he will find scores of millions for a GAA ground that few outside of this island play. It seems to me that money can be found depending on what it is for and who is doing the asking.

Where there is a will, there is a way.

John Mulholland, Doagh

