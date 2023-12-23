Letters to editor

I’m torn between which is more galling.

The chorus of voices who think the Irish government is some sort of knight in shining armour on a white charger coming to the rescue of victims of terrorism?

Or the fact that the same Irish government believes it has some high moral ground and is the saviour of victims by this action, claiming a supposed victim centred approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish government's decision to take the UK government to the European Court of Human Rights on its flawed Legacy and ‘Reconciliation’ bill (now act) will rightly now mean the spotlight being shone directly on their own approach to legacy.

For the avoidance of any doubt, I oppose the UK's Legacy and Reconciliation Act as it is the final decimation of justice previously begun with the Belfast Agreement of 1998.

Given the Irish government’s abysmal record on dealing with terrorism, this development reeks of hypocrisy.

Its failure to acknowledge and deal with its actions and inactions on terrorism, its refusal to extradite, harbouring known terrorists within its territory so to plan and enact their barbaric crimes, hardly makes them a credible standard bearer for victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their policy I feel is nothing more than political opportunism and point scoring.

I believe wholeheartedly that the UK’s political niceties should cease and that they take with great urgency, the Irish government to the European Court of Human Rights, on their failures to dealing with terrorism.

Or will we belatedly now see proactivity from the Irish government, will they finally do what they have failed to do for the last 25 years and more?