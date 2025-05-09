Letter: It is time for Trinity College Dublin to honour its war dead
Eighty Years after the Event, it is surely time for Trinity College Dublin to Honour its heroes and heroines in the fight against Hitler and Nazi Germany.
Their moral courage in fighting in a war in which they did not have to fight in many cases has been matched only by the moral pusillanimity of the college's failure to acknowledge and honour their heroic sacrifice ever since.
In effect they have been cancelled.
It is time to make amends.
I set out the list of the heroes and heroines of Dublin University/TCD in World War II in Gerald Morgan and Gavin Hughes (eds), Southern Ireland and the Liberation of France: New Perspectives (Oxford, Bern, Berlin, etc.: Peter Lang, 20ll), pp.143-75.
Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4