Letter: It is time for unionists to rethink their support for the all Ireland rugby team

Ireland fans celebrate beating South Africa last month in France. ​If unionist fans withdraw support from Ireland it would demonstrate the injustice: Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Recent debates regarding songs used by Irish rugby fans must give way to a more fundamental discussion amongst unionists regarding their relationship with all-Ireland based sporting teams in general.

Such a discussion would be timely due to both the creation of the NI Protocol and the increasingly aggressive manner in which the Irish political establishment has pursued their long term goal of Irish unity in recent years.

Some will respond by saying sport should be above such political discussion. Yet this argument is an oxymoron. International sport is by its very definition semi-political by nature. Indeed sport has a long association with political action. Sporting events offer countries opportunities to respond to the aggressive behaviour of others.

Letters to editor

The recent banning of Russian athletes from so many sporting events is a result of their country violating the internationally recognised border of Ukraine. The NI Protocol has violated the internationally recognised British sovereignty of Northern Ireland. It has subjugated it’s citizens to EU law without any form of democratic representation. This would be considered intolerable if it was happening anywhere else in the western World.

If rugby fans from a unionist background begin withdrawing their support from the Ireland team and start boycotting games it would be a visible demonstration to Irish civic society of the great injustice to which their government has been party to.

The time has come for local rugby fans and players to consider establishing a Northern Ireland based team. This would demonstrate Northern Ireland as a distinct political entity in the world, whist publicly rejecting the Irish government’s recent claim that Irish unity is inevitable. It would also set a precedent for other sporting disciplines were Northern Ireland is not represented such as cricket.

The protocol along with the renewed anti-British sentiment found in the Republic since Brexit, has made it increasingly difficult for unionists to have a positive reaction to the success of all-Ireland sports teams. It is impossible to see how Irish success at the World Cup would not be used cynically by some to campaign for an all-Ireland football team. It would also fuel the general sense of triumphalism which republicans have shown to unionists since the protocol was established.

Why would any unionist wish to cheer for such an outcome? However emotive, unionists must now choose the future of their country over their historical sporting affiliations.