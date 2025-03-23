Letter: It is time that Ireland stops piggybacking on Nato and helps the stand against evil

Letters to editor

A letter from Gerard O’Boyle:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dail is currently amending their law so that they can send up to 50 troops abroad (previously 12) without requiring permission from the UN.

I am sure global law breakers will be quaking in their boots! Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty has accused the Irish government of abandoning its policy of neutrality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first minister of Northern Ireland has said it is incredulous that a contract to supply missiles to Ukraine has been awarded to a Belfast firm resulting in the addition of 200 new jobs instead of increased public spending.

It would appear that the first minister would happily throw Ukraine to Russia without as much as an afterthought. If this country was being subjected to the same suffering and ordeal, she would be praying that other countries would come to our aid.

A debate on Irish neutrality is long overdue. Presently, it is relying on its geographical position on the periphery of Europe that it is unlikely to be threatened but a lesson should be learned from the neutral countries in Europe that were occupied regardless by Germany.

Piggybacking on the countries in Nato is immoral. I am reminded of the quotation, ‘“For evil to triumph, all that is necessary is for good men [apologies for the sexism but it is an old quote] to do nothing’.

It is time to get off the fence and oppose evil.