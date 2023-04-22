Letter: It is time to start charging Ireland for its defence protection from Britain
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
Writing in last Saturday's Daily Telegraph, Admiral Lord West of Spithead points out that the Republic of Ireland enjoys protection from British and Nato defence forces without making an appropriate contribution to the cost. I suggest it is contrary to HM Treasury's principles as set out in ‘Managing Public Money’ to provide such a service without a reasonable charge. Perhaps it's time to start sending bills to Dublin with a view to funding our struggling health service.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry