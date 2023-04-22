News you can trust since 1737
Letter: It is time to start charging Ireland for its defence protection from Britain

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

By Letters
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Writing in last Saturday's Daily Telegraph, Admiral Lord West of Spithead points out that the Republic of Ireland enjoys protection from British and Nato defence forces without making an appropriate contribution to the cost. I suggest it is contrary to HM Treasury's principles as set out in ‘Managing Public Money’ to provide such a service without a reasonable charge. Perhaps it's time to start sending bills to Dublin with a view to funding our struggling health service.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

