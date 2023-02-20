Letter: It seems hyped UK-EU agreement will do nothing to remedy the constitutional damage inflicted on the Union

Letters to editor

That Sinn Fein/IRA and the SDLP are clearly at ease with the proposed changes to the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, indicates that the heavily hyped UK-EU agreement will do absolutely nothing to remedy the constitutional damage inflicted on the Union.

It also seems that the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is preparing to accept a deal that will consolidate Northern Ireland’s separation from the rest of the UK and dynamically drive an all-Ireland economy and, ultimately, a united Ireland.

Since the 1990s, the leadership’s of the DUP and Ulster Unionist Party have been behaving much like an abused spouse in an deeply unhealthy relationship.

Despite being repeatedly mocked, insulted, disrespected and treated with contempt, they have remained wedded to their abuser.

Tragically, elements within both the DUP and UUP lack sufficient self-respect and confidence to break free from a relationship that is snuffing them out. To those who can see a brighter future, within the UK, now is the time to get behind the TUV, the only remaining unionist party prepared to hold abusers to account and stand-up for the Union.