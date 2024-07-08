Letters to editor

A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:

The Tories are unteachable and hence unelectable.

They did not get Brexit done and have not got Brexit done. For good or ill that was the achievement of Nigel Farage.

Like Browning at Arnhem, Eden at Suez and Cameron in Libya, our Tory Etonians are flops and failures. Please don't tell me that Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eton (an early example of Woke history).

Boris Johnson is just the latest failure in a long succession of failures. Even with an 80-seat majority, partly bequeathed to him by Farage. he failed. By his lack of concern he is responsible for the illegal immigrants in the English Channel..

It seems that for the Tories the well-being of England is the last matter that counts.

Hence the English have now been reduced to a state of political serfdom.

Perhaps some sign of humility would be in order.