Re the Operation Kenova report.

In the immortal words of George W. Bush at Donald Trump's Inauguration: ‘Man. That's some Dark S**t’.

The Provos. A filthy nasty crowd.

British Intelligence. Not any better. Those boys fumbled in a very duplicitous blood-soaked till.

Aren't the people of Northern Ireland amazing? They lived through all of that. Reared families, saved for college, ran businesses and gritted their teeth when the maniacal purveyors of filthy duplicitous intimate and neighbourly vicious violence got ‘get out of jail free’ cards and an easel and paint, and then styled themselves as statesmen and peace-makers.

It was the people who made the peace. Not the men (and women) of violence. It is the people of Northern Ireland who deserve applause and prizes.